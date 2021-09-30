Breaking News
Danielle Betts Guides the Next Generation of Leaders at Knickerbocker Group

BOOTHBAY, Maine, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knickerbocker Group, the award-winning design, construction, and property management firm based in Boothbay and Portland, Maine, is delighted to announce that Danielle Betts, after 14 years with the company, has been promoted to President. Knickerbocker Group is renowned for designing and building finely crafted residences and commercial spaces using a thoughtful, client-centered approach.

Betts takes over for founder Stephen Malcom, who has run the firm since 1978 and will continue as CEO. “Danielle has always celebrated people and their individual and collective passions to create a culture of inclusiveness and integrity that is so evident in our work,” he said. “She has proven herself to be a strong, creative, and principle-driven leader with savvy business acumen who has helped build Knickerbocker Group into the successful, respected firm it is today.”

Betts, a licensed Professional Engineer with a specialty in residential land use and commercial development, first met Malcom at a design-build meeting for a local non-profit, where he served on the board for 16 years. “From the beginning, I admired the way Steve ran the company and inspired employees and clients alike,” says Betts. “He promoted family engagement, volunteered in his community, and tirelessly fostered cultural and economic development in Maine—all while ensuring that Knickerbocker Group’s work is driven by quality craftsmanship and a dedication to great design.”

Betts collaboratively leads a team of more than 80 employee-owners, making Knickerbocker Group one of Maine’s largest woman-led design-build firms. In her role, she will remain focused on business development, strategic planning, and cultivating relationships with clients, while continuing to shape the culture of the company, which has repeatedly been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Maine and as both Best Builder and Best Architect by Down East magazine.

“What sets Knickerbocker Group apart is our talented employees and their dedication to continually fine-tuning a process we have been improving upon for over 40 years,” says Betts. “That process results from the collaboration between our design team and those on the jobsite. Our architects suggest a new building system, our site managers test it in the field, and our carpenters recommend how to build it efficiently—and what results is innovation. Knickerbocker Group is people-driven and community-focused, and our culture shows through in the work we do. It’s what ultimately serves our clients as we create inspiring spaces that reflect our passion for architecture, design, and construction.”

About Knickerbocker Group 

Founded in 1978 and 100% employee-owned, Knickerbocker Group offers architecture, interior design, construction, and property management services for residential buildings and commercial spaces. In 2019, the firm launched COVE by Knickerbocker Group®, which includes design resource studios, interior design services, and a collection of pre-designed, New England-inspired homes. Knickerbocker Group’s projects have been published in numerous publications and websites including Architectural Digest, Martha Stewart Living, Country Living, New England Home, Maine Home+Design, Down East, and Decor Maine. 

