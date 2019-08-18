Danish PM says idea of selling Greenland to U.S. is absurd

Greenland is not for sale and the idea of selling it to the United States is absurd, Denmark’s prime minister said on Sunday after an economic adviser to President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. interest in buying the world’s largest island.
