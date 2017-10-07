Danish police find missing body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish police said on Saturday they had found the head and the legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who died in mysterious circumstances on an inventor’s homemade submarine.
