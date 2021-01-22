Danish PUCA Pure and Care Collagen Product Available in America

Collagen Serum Decreases Appearance of Fine Line and Wrinkles

PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include: 1) Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture levels in the skin. 2) Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. 3) Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. 4) Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. 5) Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream, delivers extra moisture and care. 6) Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The cream contains Retinol, which promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

Collagen Serum by PUCA Pure & Care decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collagen Serum by PUCA Pure & Care decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“Our Collagen Serum is one of our most popular skincare products,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure & Care. “Like all of our products, College Serum is high-quality and affordable.”

Collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, helps strengthen the skin and may play a role in elasticity and hydration. As people age, the body produces less collagen, which leads to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.

“The Collagen Serum boosts the skin’s moisture levels and visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines,” Ms. Dynesen said.

Collagen Serum, along with five other Puca Pure & Care products, is now available at vitabeauti.com:

Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture in the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. The serum promotes balanced moisture levels of the skin, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulates the skin’s collagen. This serum nourishes the skin with unique moisturizing plant extracts and nutrients.

Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. The filling effect brightens the appearance of the color and texture of the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and help stimulates the skin’s collagen.

Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. The serum maintains the skin’s youthful appearance.

Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream that delivers extra moisture and care. Retinol cream is based on a high content of the two highly active substances, Proline and Adenosine, which help reduce the signs of premature aging, protect against further age spots, and help reduce the appearance of redness, and help stimulate and renew the skin.

Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The cream contains Retinol, which promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

PUCA Pure & Care products are cruelty-free and contain natural oils, plant extracts, and scientifically certified ingredients.

“We prioritize high-quality at affordable prices,” Ms. Dynesen said. “Our brand is popular in clinics, beauty salons, wellness facilities, and spas. Every PUCA Pure & Care product is tested to ensure its effectiveness on all skin types, including hypersensitive skin.

“Everyone can benefit from using PUCA Pure & Care products,” she added.

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com.

Attachments

PUCA Pure can Care Gold Serum

collagen_serum_web-1-600×600

CONTACT: Robert Grant PUCA PURE & CARE 561-421-3045 [email protected]