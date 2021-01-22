Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Danish PUCA Pure and Care Collagen Product Available in America

Danish PUCA Pure and Care Collagen Product Available in America

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Collagen Serum Decreases Appearance of Fine Line and Wrinkles

PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include: 1) Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture levels in the skin. 2) Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. 3) Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. 4) Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. 5) Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream, delivers extra moisture and care. 6) Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The cream contains Retinol, which promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include: 1) Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture levels in the skin. 2) Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. 3) Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. 4) Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. 5) Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream, delivers extra moisture and care. 6) Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The cream contains Retinol, which promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

Collagen Serum by PUCA Pure & Care decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Collagen Serum by PUCA Pure & Care decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collagen Serum by PUCA Pure & Care decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“Our Collagen Serum is one of our most popular skincare products,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure & Care. “Like all of our products, College Serum is high-quality and affordable.”

Collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, helps strengthen the skin and may play a role in elasticity and hydration. As people age, the body produces less collagen, which leads to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles.

“The Collagen Serum boosts the skin’s moisture levels and visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines,” Ms. Dynesen said.

Collagen Serum, along with five other Puca Pure & Care products, is now available at vitabeauti.com:

  • Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture in the skin.
  • Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. The serum promotes balanced moisture levels of the skin, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulates the skin’s collagen. This serum nourishes the skin with unique moisturizing plant extracts and nutrients.
  • Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. The filling effect brightens the appearance of the color and texture of the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and help stimulates the skin’s collagen.
  • Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. The serum maintains the skin’s youthful appearance.
  • Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream that delivers extra moisture and care. Retinol cream is based on a high content of the two highly active substances, Proline and Adenosine, which help reduce the signs of premature aging, protect against further age spots, and help reduce the appearance of redness, and help stimulate and renew the skin.
  • Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The cream contains Retinol, which promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

PUCA Pure & Care products are cruelty-free and contain natural oils, plant extracts, and scientifically certified ingredients.

“We prioritize high-quality at affordable prices,” Ms. Dynesen said. “Our brand is popular in clinics, beauty salons, wellness facilities, and spas. Every PUCA Pure & Care product is tested to ensure its effectiveness on all skin types, including hypersensitive skin.

“Everyone can benefit from using PUCA Pure & Care products,” she added.

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com.

 

 

Attachments

  • PUCA Pure can Care Gold Serum
  • collagen_serum_web-1-600×600 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
PUCA PURE & CARE
561-421-3045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.