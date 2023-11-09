LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), the trailblazing independent promoter renowned for its extraordinary live events, including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, and Louder Than Life, is thrilled to introduce a talented cohort of new additions to its team. Each of these individuals, driven by their expertise and unwavering passion, is set to elevate DWP’s mission of creating unforgettable live event experiences. This diverse group of professionals will assume instrumental roles in shaping the exciting future of DWP, dedicated to crafting lasting memories for fans everywhere.

Lise Brende has been appointed Executive Vice President, Intelligence. Brende comes to DWP with 25 years of experience leading intelligence departments across a variety of industries. During a career spanning increasingly senior roles at TikTok, Nike, Sony Music, and Microsoft, she has built a successful track record of combining data with sharp creative instinct to develop innovative data science, qualitative and quantitative research, and social insights solutions. At DWP, Brende will lead a team in charge of overseeing all aspects of Global Business Intelligence and will play a pivotal role in shaping the DWP strategic direction by leveraging data-driven insights and research to inform decision-making to ensure the voice of the fan is at the heart of everything they do.

DWP is also proud to announce Steve Donovan as the Project Manager for its Production Department. Donovan will oversee the workflow of cross-functional project teams, including production, artist relations, hospitality, transport, and catering, while also supporting the entire Production Department, vendors, and artists throughout all stages of DWP festivals, from inception to debrief. Donovan brings his PMP-certified project management expertise gained from a previous role as a Senior Project Manager supporting the development of training curriculum, design, and delivery for Google. With over a decade of experience in managing concert tours, music festivals, corporate events, and artists, Donovan is poised to elevate DWP’s production capabilities to new heights.

Dan Lerner is a seasoned illustrator and graphic designer with a decade of expertise in the music industry. Known for his versatile talents, he has left an indelible mark through captivating merchandise designs, eye-catching concert and festival posters, and album covers. In his role as Sr. Designer at DWP, he will be responsible for crafting visually compelling experiences in the realm of music and entertainment. His distinctive designs continue to harmonize with the rhythms of the industry, amplifying the visual narrative of music in new and striking ways.

Joining this exceptional lineup is Ryan Brady, DWP’s new Accounting Manager. With over seven years of experience in the accounting and finance field, including a previous role at Live Nation, Brady brings valuable industry expertise to the team. His goal is to bring efficiency and streamlining to the accounting team and processes at DWP. As a big fan of the company, having attended Aftershock several times prior to joining the team, Ryan Brady is excited to contribute to the continued success of DWP.

Rounding out this edition of new members on the team is Tanvi Varma, who joins DWP as a Staff Accountant. Most recently, Varma worked at Wasserman Media Group as an accountant within the sports division, handling receivables for multiple athletes. In addition to that, Varma held a previous role at Live Nation where she was responsible for accounts payable, box office components, and reconciliation in the production and event space. Varma is looking forward to expanding her experience as she takes on leading accounts receivable and payable functions, while also completing her master’s at USC.

About Danny Wimmer Presents: Since 1995, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he founded Danny Wimmer Presents, a live entertainment company that produces the largest rock, metal, and alternative music festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent, bringing exceptional creativity to life, and curating local cuisine and culture, DWP is recognized within the industry for delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners, and host cities. DWP creates unforgettable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both attendees and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. From 2020 and on, DWP has been an innovator in the digital content space with over two dozen international livestreams, acclaimed social series Offstage with DWP, DWPresents Channel on Twitch, which has garnered over 25 million worldwide views since its launch in mid-2021, and The Power Hour, a weekly show dedicated to the world of rock, on AXS TV. The DWP 2024 festival lineup includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

