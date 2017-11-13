Company announcement









13 November 2017

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45

On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Total, latest announcement 31,390,000 7,717,354,260 6 November 2017 165,000 244.85 40,400,250 7 November 2017 160,000 249.32 39,891,200 8 November 2017 155,000 247.47 38,357,850 9 November 2017 165,000 246.20 40,623,000 10 November 2017 160,000 244.94 39,190,400 Total accumulated over week 45 805,000 198,462,700 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 32,195,000 7,915,816,960

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 34,276,021 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.66% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

