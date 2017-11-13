Breaking News
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45

13 November 2017

 

 

 

On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.

 

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:

  Number
of shares		 VWAP
DKK		 Gross value
DKK
Total, latest announcement  31,390,000     7,717,354,260 
6 November 2017  165,000   244.85  40,400,250 
7 November 2017  160,000   249.32  39,891,200 
8 November 2017  155,000   247.47  38,357,850 
9 November 2017  165,000   246.20  40,623,000 
10 November 2017  160,000   244.94  39,190,400 
Total accumulated over week 45  805,000     198,462,700 
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme  32,195,000     7,915,816,960 

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 34,276,021 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.66% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

 

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. 

 

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

