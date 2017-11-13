|
Company announcement
Company announcement No. 58/2017
|
Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
13 November 2017
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45
On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission’s Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:
|
Number
of shares
|
VWAP
DKK
|
Gross value
DKK
|Total, latest announcement
|31,390,000
|7,717,354,260
|6 November 2017
|165,000
|244.85
|40,400,250
|7 November 2017
|160,000
|249.32
|39,891,200
|8 November 2017
|155,000
|247.47
|38,357,850
|9 November 2017
|165,000
|246.20
|40,623,000
|10 November 2017
|160,000
|244.94
|39,190,400
|Total accumulated over week 45
|805,000
|198,462,700
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|32,195,000
|7,915,816,960
With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 34,276,021 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.66% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2017 - November 13, 2017
- Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45 - November 13, 2017
- Trading halt in Nexstim Oyj (327/17) - November 13, 2017