Reston, VA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dao Prize, recognizing excellence in investigative journalism, announces two new award categories: Local Journalism and Multimedia Journalism. The expansion, in partnership with the National Journalism Center, underscores the Dao Prize’s commitment to recognizing impactful investigative journalism at all levels and across all platforms.

Open to all U.S. news outlets, including Substack pages, YouTube channels, and podcasts, the competition welcomes entries published between September 1, 2023, and September 2, 2024. Each outlet or journalist may submit unlimited stories or pre-defined series, with each entry eligible for the general prize and consideration in the new local and multimedia categories.

Judged by the National Journalism Center’s independent Board of Governors and a guest judge, entries will be evaluated on five key criteria: investigative depth, public interest, fairness and accuracy, style, and impact. Winners will each be awarded $10,000, with two runners-up receiving $10,000 each for the general prize. This year, the National Journalism Center is excited to welcome Miranda Devine as a guest judge alongside the Board’s other esteemed panelists. Devine is an Australian journalist whose work has appeared in The Sydney Morning Herald, The Daily Telegraph, Sky News, and Fox News. Most recently she conducted reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop for the NY Post and authored a best-selling book on the topic, Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide.

“NJC is honored to expand on the successful Dao Prize by recognizing tireless local and multimedia journalists whose truth-seeking work too often goes unrewarded. This is a transformational addition, not only for the Dao Prize, but for the media at large,” said Emily Jashinsky, director of the National Journalism Center. “Reporters around the country can now take comfort in knowing the Dao Prize is eager to support their bold pursuit of local and multimedia journalism that challenges power.”

The National Journalism Center is currently accepting submissions for the 2024 Dao Prize. The application deadline is September 2, 2024. For full eligibility guidelines and to apply, please visit https://yaf.org/the-dao-prize/.

About the Dao Prize:

The Dao Prize, funded by the Dao Feng and Angela Foundation, is an annual award recognizing excellence in investigative journalism that advances the public interest. Launched in 2023, the prize is administered by the National Journalism Center, a project of Young America’s Foundation.

CONTACT: Michael McGonigle Young America's Foundation [email protected]