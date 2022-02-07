Breaking News
Daré Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
February 14-17, 2022, New York Marriott Marquis and Virtual
In-person Presentation Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. EST

SVB Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
February 14-18, 2022, Virtual
Presentation Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/dare/2615800

An archived webcast of Ms. Johnson’s presentation at the SVB Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available until March 3, 2022 under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” in the Investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women’s health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate), is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s product portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATOTM, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
lroth@burnsmc.com
212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:
Jake Robison
Canale Communications
jake.robison@canalecomm.com
619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.

