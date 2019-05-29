Breaking News
Daré Bioscience to Present at the 2019 BIO International Convention

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 BIO International Convention on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, starting at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time in Philadelphia, PA.

The BIO International Convention brings together the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and is expected to include over 500 education sessions and networking opportunities with 16,000+ attendees from 67 countries.

The theme for the 2019 BIO International Convention is “It Starts with One,” to highlight the critical daily contributions that combine to bring new breakthroughs to the world, and the women and men who bring new ideas and perspectives to the forefront.

“Given our focus on identifying development and global commercialization partners for our portfolio of women’s health product candidates, we are pleased to have the opportunity to present and participate in the partnering meetings organized by the conference,” said Sabrina Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s sexual health, vaginal health, fertility, and contraception. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a portfolio of novel, differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women in these targeted areas.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a non-hormonal, monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver novel therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com. 

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using its investor relations website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts on its investor relations website (https://darebioscience.gcs-web.com/) and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of the company’s website mentioned above.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Alex Gray
Burns McClellan
[email protected]
212-213-0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jordan Phillips
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-6009

