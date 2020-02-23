Daredevil ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes dies in crash of his homemade rocket in California

“Mad Mike” Hughes, a self-styled explorer and daredevil bent on proving that the earth is flat was killed over the weekend when his homemade rocket crashed in the California desert over the weekend.
