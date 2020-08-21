Breaking News
Darin M. Klemchuk Named to 2021 Edition of “The Best Lawyers in America”

Klemchuk LLP is a litigation, intellectual property, transactional, and international business law firm dedicated to protecting innovation.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klemchuk LLP, a leading litigation, intellectual property (IP), and business law firm, announces that founder Darin M. Klemchuk has been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© (Copyright 2019 by Woodward/White, Inc., of Aiken, S.C.)in the area of Litigation – Patent.

In last year’s 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Klemchuk was recognized in the area of Litigation – Intellectual Property. He has also been named numerous times as a Best Lawyer in Dallas for Intellectual Property by D Magazine, and as a Texas Super Lawyer and as a Rising Star by Law & Politics Magazine as published in Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters service.

“I am humbled to be included in the “Best Lawyers in America” list, and grateful for the recognition from my peers and trusted colleagues in the legal industry,” said Klemchuk.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, and is a reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.

Klemchuk, the Firm’s founder, focuses on all aspects of intellectual property with emphasis on patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation. He earned a J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington.

Klemchuk’s The Best Lawyers in America profile may be viewed here:

https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/darin-m-klemchuk/141343

﻿About Klemchuk LLP:

Klemchuk LLP is a litigation, intellectual property, transactional, and international business law firm dedicated to protecting innovation. The firm provides tailored legal solutions to industries including software, technology, retail, real estate, consumer goods, ecommerce, telecommunications, restaurant, energy, media, and professional services. The firm focuses on serving mid-market companies seeking long-term, value-added relationships with a law firm. Learn more about experiencing law practiced differently and our local counsel practice.

The firm publishes Intellectual Property Trends (latest developments in IP law), Conversations with Innovators (interviews with thought leaders), Leaders in Law (insights from law leaders), Culture Counts (thoughts on law firm culture and business), and Legal Insights (in-depth analysis of IP, litigation, transactional, and international law).

