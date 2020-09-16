DARIO SNAIDERO USHERS IN NEW DIRECTION FOR SNAIDERO USA WITH COMPANY’S NEW YORK SHOWROOM REDESIGN

Breaking News
Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By the end of the month, Snaidero USA will re-open its New York flagship showroom after a complete redesign that company Founder and President, Dario Snaidero commissioned to award-winning Italian architect, Mario Mazzer.

The million-dollar project marks an important milestone in the company’s evolution. For the first time, Snaidero USA will have a flagship showroom that represents its expanding offering of luxury designs for the home.

The company first became known for bringing Italy’s Snaidero kitchens to North America and becoming the #1 importer of European kitchen cabinetry, operating both a retail and a multi-housing division. In the last few years, Dario Snaidero has made significant investments to grow the company’s product line in response to market demand:

  • The development of ELEGANTE Bespoke, Snaidero USA’s own collection of kitchen and bath cabinetry exclusive to the Americas and featuring prestigious wood finishes;
  • The creation of RIQUADRO, a 2019 GOOD DESIGN award-winning sideboard and storage system designed by architect Mario Mazzer, also part of the ELEGANTE Bespoke collection and exclusive to the American market;
  • The addition of the Snaidero USA Living collection, comprising other lines of modern baths, as well as closet systems and interior doors.

All products are made in Italy, continuing the company’s mission of bringing the finest Italian designs to discerning homeowners, architects, interior designers and developers across the Americas.

“We are very excited about the New York showroom redesign as a showcase for the breadth and luxury of our brand,” says Dario. “I am very proud of how our team kept problem-solving to complete construction through the challenges and logistical restrictions brought along by the new reality of the last few months. It is very representative of the resilience and drive that have always been a part of Snaidero USA and have contributed to our growth, year after year.”

The Snaidero USA New York showroom is on the 8th floor of the city’s A&D Building and serves the entire Tri-State area.

About Snaidero USA

For decades, Snaidero USA has been the exclusive distributor of Snaidero’s Italian luxury kitchen cabinets in the Americas and today, it is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. Through a retail network of 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company offers affluent and ultra-affluent homeowners the best of made-in-Italy kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers such as Pininfarina, Massimo Iosa Ghini, and Michele Marcon. The kitchens, which have gathered a total of 33 international design awards (including 17 GOOD DESIGN™), are made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials through production processes with limited impact towards the environment. Recently, Snaidero USA added the ELEGANTE Bespoke and Living collections to the Snaidero kitchen offering. The new collections include a line of ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry designed exclusively for the Americas, plus high-end bathroom vanities, the Riquadro luxury storage systems, closet systems, and internal doors. All products are made in Italy.

Snaidero USA also supplies cabinetry for the luxury multi-housing industry, partnering with top developers like Howard Hughes Corporation, Fortune International Group, Turnberry, AEG, ASPAC Developments and the CMC Group, for over 200 projects completed to date. For more information, please visit www.snaidero-usa.com. Follow @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

