FIRST ON FOX: A California climate-focused law firm, which has received millions of dollars from left-leaning nonprofits, has quietly joined Massachusetts’ persistent legal battle against the oil giant ExxonMobil.
According to court filings reviewed by Fox News, Sher Edling’s founding partners, Vic Sher and Matt Edling, were admitted to the case of Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. ExxonMobil Corp. following a request from Seth Schofield, senior counsel for
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dark money-fueled law firm joins Massachusetts climate suit against Big Oil - March 29, 2024
- Funding bill to replace Baltimore Key Bridge could take shape in ‘matter of weeks’: Top House Republican - March 29, 2024
- Biden rolls out new endorsements for controversial judicial nominee as Dem support dwindles - March 29, 2024