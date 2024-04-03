Entities affiliated with President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have raked in millions of dollars in secretive donations for the 2024 elections, even as those Democrat party leaders regularly assail fundraising with so-called dark money.
Top Democrats benefit from the anonymous donor cash as they have consistently criticized dark money in politics: There’s “too much money that flows in the shadows to influence our ele
