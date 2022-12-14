People Opt for Contactless Shopping Options that Leads to the Expansion of Dark Store Market; Anticipated CAGR 38% (2023-2033), 5G Networks and Higher Integrated Smartphone Technology fuels the Demand for Dark Store in North America

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights, the global dark store market size is likely to thrive at a robust CAGR of 38% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 414.31 Bn by 2033, while it holds a value of US$ 16.54 Bn in 2023.

The new companies setting their feet as an extension of bigger online shopping brands are fueling the demand for dark stores. New and advanced delivery tracking systems make the process reliable, faster, and easier for the end user to get his package delivered.

The geriatric population and its idle lifestyle have led to higher online orders instead of store visits. Thus, ultimately fueling the adoption of the dark store concept. Apart from the concept not being new, the pandemic has fueled the demand for a storage space that can fulfill the storage, logistics, and management needs of an online grocery store.

Besides this, the higher adoption of the dark store is attributed to advantages such as quick and contact-free shopping, enhanced distribution and quicker delivery, wide audience, improved SKU management, and extended distribution channels.

Key Points

The US holds the biggest share of 35.8% market share in the global market, owing to the higher number of outlet stores and preference for online shopping options. Europe holds a significant market share in the global dark store market attributed to its easy availability of the product coupled with the cost-friendly setup. The rising urbanization and per capita income in Asia Pacific nations such as China and India have led to the higher adoption. Thus, the high demand for the Dark store is anticipated from the region during the forecast period. By delivery category, the online delivery segment holds the biggest share due to ease and faster delivery.

Competitive Landscape

The competitors focus on making stores with better accessibility and availability. The brands proving n number of payment options, and delivery options while also providing the same day delivery options fuels the market competition.

Furthermore, the key players adopt the strategy of acquisition, merger, and other expansionist tricks to strengthen their supply chain. The key players in the market are: Amazon.com, Inc. Swiggy, Uber, Ola Foods, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd., Walmart, Inc., Target Brands, Inc, Dunzo Daily, Instacart, Auchan, Wolt, Flipkart, and Grab.

Dark store Market by Category

By Age Group, Dark Store Market is Segmented as:

Children

Adults

Elderly

By Category, Dark Store Market is Segmented as:

Groceries

Meat

Dairy

By Delivery Options, Dark Store Market is Segmented as:

Curbside Pickup

In-Store Pickup

Home Delivery

By Non-Food Products, Dark Store Market is Segmented as:

Cleaning

Essentials

Bath & Body

By Region, Dark store Market is Segmented as:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

MEA

Recent Market Developments

June 2022: Naturepro has introduced same-day delivery across India along with the opening of ZFW dark stores. Both brands have partnered to promote sustainable and affordable products.

September 2022: Intacart has acquired Rosie to implement and use its technology in locally operated grocery spaces, expanding the customer base and distribution channels.

Amazon India has signed MOUs with the Council of Handicraft Development Corporation (COHANDS) to promote the products under the Karigar program, which is an initiative that supports the local craftsmen.

