DarkPulse Inc Executes M&A Support Agreement with Energy and Industrial Advisory Partners, LLC (EIAP)

The Company is evaluating an acquisition target to expand its global operations footprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on the laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of critical infrastructure/ key resources for applications in border security, railroad, oil and gas, aviation, aerospace, and mine safety, today announced it has engaged Energy and Industrial Advisory Partners, LLC (EIAP) of Houston, TX to act as an advisor to DarkPulse in the proposed acquisition transaction for an agreed target company. EIAP will act as the Company’s advisor throughout the transaction with services including Due Diligence.

“We have engaged EIAP to assist us while evaluating the acquisition of an entity we believe will accelerate DarkPulse’s position in the global infrastructure monitoring market. It is my belief this acquisition will save DarkPulse several millions of dollars while reducing the amount of time required to accomplish a similar global footprint.”, said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “The Company is focused on expanding its services and partnerships to address global infrastructure and critical resource challenges and we believe acquisitions play an important role in this endeavor.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About EIAP, LLC

Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners (EIAP) was founded to provide companies, investors, and industry associations across the energy and industrial markets with economic and strategic consulting, as well as M&A and restructuring advisory services from seasoned consultants with significant industry experience. EIAP is a specialist consulting firm that utilizes its deep industry experience and rigorous analytical methodologies to help stakeholders gain the insights they require to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

EIAP’s team and its subject matter experts have worked in the industries it covers, and it has maintained that focus throughout its consulting careers. This specialism enables EIAP to provide proprietary insights into the perspectives of key customers, suppliers, and competitors. EIAP’s collective experience amounts to hundreds of engagements alongside some of the world’s most sophisticated energy and industrial companies, investors, and industry associations.

Every project is bespoke and focused on identifying and understanding the issues facing a business or industry and developing practical solutions. EIAP understands that insight not only comes from the C-Suite but also the shop floor, and the team is just as comfortable in the field as in the board room.

For more information visit: www.EiaPartners.com

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company’s fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

For more information, visit: www.DarkPulse.com

