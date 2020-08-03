Darryl Auguste Appointed to the Board of Directors of EverQuote, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Darryl Auguste has joined EverQuote’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Auguste is an analytics and online marketing expert with over a decade of experience in the technology industry. He currently serves as EVP of Strategic Projects at EverQuote, where he is responsible for leading high priority, high value initiatives from idea phase through implementation. Mr. Auguste also leads EverQuote’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives aimed at creating an increasingly diverse community within EverQuote by applying the same data-driven analytical approach used to build EverQuote’s core business.

“I worked side by side with Darryl at Cogo Labs and enjoyed every minute of it. I was thrilled when he became part of the early team at EverQuote,” said Chairman David Blundin. “Darryl is a highly accomplished leader, an analytical genius, and an exceptional motivator. I am excited to have him join our board of directors where he will be a role model for the entire company.”

“Darryl is a highly accomplished analytical leader with a strong track record of scaling customer-facing teams for our marketplace businesses,” said Director Mira Wilczek. “His experience, foundational to building out our analytical traffic operations and teams, will be valuable as we continue to invest in further supporting the growth of our business and team. We’re thrilled to have him join our board of directors.”

“EverQuote’s data-centric, collaborative and tenacious culture thrives due to the unique perspectives of each member of our team,” said Mr. Auguste. “We have a once-in-a-career opportunity in front of us to not only transform the experience of insurance shopping online for consumers and providers alike, but also do so with a team that exemplifies excellence and compassion due to our diversity of thoughts, experiences and backgrounds. I’m extremely excited to join the board as we embark upon this next phase of EverQuote’s growth story.”

Prior to his current role, Mr. Auguste served as SVP of Analytics & Online Marketing at EverQuote and was responsible for the company’s consumer acquisition and retention marketing strategies for 6 years. Over that time, he built the teams responsible for driving over 10 million consumer visits per month to EverQuote’s websites through a data-centric marketing approach. Prior to joining EverQuote, Mr. Auguste worked in analytics at Cogo Labs and Vistaprint. Mr. Auguste received his B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Yale University.

Mr. Auguste most recently received the 2020 National Society of Black Engineers, Boston award for Excellence in Leadership, recognizing his dedication and remarkable leadership at EverQuote as well as his significant contributions in support of STEM initiatives to increase access and opportunities for underrepresented groups.

