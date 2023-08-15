Tampa, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAS Health, a leading provider of health IT and management solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 11th time. This recognition showcases DAS Health’s consistent commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in the healthcare technology industry.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, serving as a testament to their innovation and business success. DAS Health’s inclusion in this esteemed list for underscores the company’s exceptional performance and sustained dedication to delivering top-tier solutions to healthcare providers nationwide.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the 11th time,” said Michelle Jaeger, President & CEO of DAS Health. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us to provide innovative solutions that drive their success.”

DAS Health offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that empower healthcare providers to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and achieve greater financial success. From Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Consulting, DAS Health’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of offerings designed to address the unique challenges of modern healthcare.

Over the years, DAS Health has consistently embraced innovation and sought opportunities to transform the healthcare landscape. The company’s holistic approach to technology, coupled with a deep understanding of the industry’s nuances, has allowed DAS Health to forge strong partnerships and deliver tailored solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for healthcare practices of all sizes.

As DAS Health continues to grow and innovate, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional service to its clients and contributing to the advancement of healthcare technology.

About DAS Health

DAS Health, a Sheridan Capital Partners portfolio company, has been a leading provider of Health IT and business solutions and a trusted consultant to independent and enterprise physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003, and has now been recognized as an Inc 5000 fastest growing company for a record eleven times. Headquartered in Tampa, FL with a regional presence in over 30 states, DAS delivers superior Information Technology, MSP managed IT, cloud hosting, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for tens of thousands of users impacting over 15 million patients nationwide. It includes representation and support of dozens of various Practice Management and EHR platforms, including as a NextGen® Premier Partner and the largest channel partner for CGM Aprima® and e-MDs® solutions, and as a Microsoft® Solutions Partner, Datto® Diamond Partner, and industry leading partner of Dell®, ConnectWise®, Sophos®, Kaseya® and a number of other key affiliations.

For more information about DAS Health and its solutions, visit https://dashealth.com .

