Tampa, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAS Health Ventures, LLC (DAS Health), a provider of healthcare IT and business solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of the North American Digital Health division from a leading established digital transformation provider based in Canada. This strategic acquisition moves DAS Health into the Canadian market and deepens presence in the senior care sector throughout North America, following the successful acquisition of vcpi earlier this year.

Known for its comprehensive IT services and dedication to empowering senior care businesses through technology, the acquired division aligns seamlessly with DAS Health’s mission to deliver superior health IT solutions and support. By integrating expertise and resources from both teams, DAS Health will offer enhanced services to the client base, driving innovation and improving operational efficiencies across North America.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy,” said Michelle Jaeger, President, and CEO of DAS Health. “This expansion not only provides a footprint in Canada but also enhances our capabilities within the senior care space. We are excited to bring our comprehensive suite of solutions to a broader audience, empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care.”

This acquisition underscores DAS Health’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and business solutions, tailored to the unique needs of the healthcare and senior care industry. With this acquisition, DAS Health will offer a more robust portfolio of services to this new client base, including managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud hosting services, integrations, revenue cycle management and other related services, all designed to support the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.

DAS Health remains dedicated to its vision of transforming healthcare through innovative technology and unparalleled service. The acquisition is a testament to this commitment and a significant step forward in DAS Health’s journey to extending its position as the premier health IT solutions provider in North America.

For more information about DAS Health and its comprehensive suite of services, visit www.dashealth.com .

About DAS Health

DAS Health, a Sheridan Capital Partners portfolio company, has been a leading provider of Health IT and business solutions and a trusted consultant to independent and enterprise physician groups and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL with regional offices in 15 US states and Canada, and an employee presence in 6 Canadian provinces and over 35 US states, DAS delivers superior Information Technology, managed IT services, cloud hosting, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for tens of thousands of users impacting over 15 million patients nationwide. It includes representation and support of dozens of various Practice Management and EHR platforms, including as a NextGen® Premier Partner and the largest channel partner for CGM Aprima® and other CompuGroup Medical, Inc. solutions, and as a Microsoft® Solutions Partner, Datto® Diamond Partner, and industry leading partner of Dell®, ConnectWise®, Sophos®, Kaseya® and a number of other key affiliations.

