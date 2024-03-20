Chicago, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAS Health, a nationally recognized leader in providing comprehensive health IT and management solutions exclusively for healthcare clients, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office location in Chicago, Illinois. This strategic expansion further solidifies DAS Health’s commitment to delivering unparalleled services while establishing a local presence to better serve healthcare providers in the Midwest.

While DAS Health has had a footprint in Chicago through remote employees in the past, the establishment of a new physical office is a testament to the company’s dedication to being closer to its clients and expanding its national reach. With clients already spanning all 50 states, the new Chicago location enhances DAS Health’s ability to deliver tailored and responsive services to healthcare providers in the heart of the Midwest and beyond.

“Opening an office in Chicago is a significant milestone for DAS Health, and it aligns with our mission to better serve our clients by being present in key strategic locations,” said Michelle Jaeger, President & CEO of DAS Health. “We believe that having a local presence will not only strengthen our relationships with existing clients but also enable us to forge new partnerships in the vibrant healthcare community of Chicago.”

DAS Health is renowned for providing a comprehensive suite of services exclusively for healthcare clients. These include Managed IT Services, cybersecurity, cloud hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), and strategic consulting. The company’s commitment to healthcare is rooted in the belief that technology should seamlessly support healthcare providers, allowing them to prioritize and focus on what matters most – delivering high-quality patient care.

The decision to establish a physical office in Chicago is part of DAS Health’s broader strategy to have a local presence for all clients. This approach ensures that the DAS Health team can provide prompt and efficient support, fostering stronger connections and a deep understanding of the unique needs of healthcare providers in each region. This expansion reflects DAS Health’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients nationwide.





About DAS Health

DAS Health, a Sheridan Capital Partners portfolio company, has been providing Health IT and business solutions and trusted consultation to independent and enterprise physician groups and healthcare systems across North America since 2003, and has been recognized as an Inc 5000 fastest growing company for a record eleven times. Headquartered in Tampa, FL with regional offices in 15 states and an employee presence in over 35 states, DAS delivers excellent Information Technology, managed IT services, cloud hosting, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for tens of thousands of users impacting over 15 million patients nationwide.

