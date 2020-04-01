Daseke Announces Plan to Provide for Annual Elections of Board of Directors

Plan Continues Daseke’s Evolution on Corporate Governance and Board Composition Matters

Stockholder Approval for the Accelerated Declassification Proposal to be Requested at 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ADDISON, Texas, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved an amendment to the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to provide for the annual election of each of its directors, starting at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The amendment is subject to stockholder approval, which the Company intends to seek at the upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“With new leadership in place, a smaller and more agile Board and three new, exceptional independent directors appointed in the last year, it is time for us to continue Daseke’s evolution to adopting best-in-class corporate governance practices,” said Brian Bonner, Executive Chairman. “The Board believes the Company is making significant progress on its transformation plan and the Board welcomes shareholder input and feedback, through the annual meeting process as well as direct shareholder engagement.”

If stockholders approve the declassification proposal, the entire Board will stand for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The full text of the amendment to immediately declassify the Company’s board structure will be included in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and will require the approval of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Daseke’s common stock entitled to vote thereat.

Shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Daseke.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,500 tractors and 12,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

