ADDISON, Texas, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), a premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, yesterday appointed Scott Hoppe as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Hoppe succeeds Rick Williams, who retired from the Company effective today.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s March 3, 2023, press release entitled “Daseke Announces Chief Operating Officer Transition” or the Form 8-K published today, both of which are found on the Investor portion of Daseke’s website.

