Daseke, Inc. to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (NASDAQ:DSKEW) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its mergers with Tennessee Steel Haulers & Co. (TSH & Co.), The Roadmaster Group and Moore Freight Services. The call will be hosted by Don Daseke, chairman, president and CEO, and Scott Wheeler, director, executive vice president and CFO. On Tuesday, December 5, Don Daseke will be personally meeting with all the new companies and welcoming them to the Daseke family.

Interested individuals who wish to join the teleconference on Wednesday, December 6, may participate by dialing (855) 242-9918 and providing the conference ID 93354443. International callers may join the call by dialing (414) 238-9803. The live audio webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of Daseke’s website: investor.daseke.com. The information to be discussed during the teleconference (including the investor presentation) will be posted on the Investors section of the company’s website in advance of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through December 19, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference the conference ID 93354443. Interested parties may also access the archived webcast of the conference call through the company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. is a leading consolidator and the largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics capacity in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, more than 5,200 tractors, more than 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. Daseke is uniquely positioned as the largest carrier, yet has only one percent market share, of the highly fragmented $133 billion flatbed and specialized transportation market.

Investor Relations Contact:

Geralyn DeBusk, 972-458-8000

[email protected]