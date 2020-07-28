DASH Named Best Algorithmic Trading Provider in Waters Rankings

Win in WatersTechnology’s signature award series is the fifth of the year for DASH

New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DASH Financial Technologies, the industry’s leading capital markets technology and execution provider, today announced it has been named “Best Algorithmic Trading Provider” in WatersTechnology’s annual Waters Rankings awards. In recent months, DASH’s executed listed options market share has neared 20 percent, with the majority of that flow being handled by SENSOR™, the firm’s highly customizable, multi-asset algorithmic execution and routing suite.

Now in its 18th year, the Waters Rankings are selected exclusively by the industry, with voting open to employees of buy-side, sell-side or exchange firms. The awards recognize the leading capital markets technology firms across more than 30 categories, including trading services, data management, compliance, infrastructure, connectivity and risk management.

SENSOR, DASH’s signature execution tool, allows buy- and sell-side traders to craft their execution strategies to meet their precise performance goals. When used in conjunction with the award-winning Dash360 – a web-based visualization platform that provides full order routing and cost transparency before, during and after execution — the two products provide an unmatched level of control, performance and transparency.

Commenting on the award, said DASH’s co-COO, Stino Milito, said: “Clients on both the buy and sell side have depended on DASH to help them navigate the unprecedented market conditions we’ve seen these past four months. As our flagship execution offering, SENSOR has been a huge part of helping these traders capture alpha and manage risk, and we’re extremely proud that the industry has once again recognized our platform in this manner.”

The Waters Rankings award is the fifth accolade of the year for DASH. Most recently, DASH co-founder and CEO Peter Maragos was selected as one of Financial Technology Report’s “Top 50 Fintech CEOs”. Earlier in July, SENSOR was recognized by the A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards as the “Best Smart-Order Routing System”. DASH was also been recognized by Markets Media in the Markets Choice Awards as the “Best Technology for the Sell Side,” as well as in WatersTechnology’s Sell Side Technology Awards for “Best Smart Order Routing Product/Tool.”

“Our team has worked incredibly hard over the past decade to develop a routing platform that the industry’s most sophisticated and demanding institutions can rely on to power their trading,” Milito added. “We are humbled that it’s been recognized as frequently as it has over the past several months, and we are grateful for the partnerships that we’ve been able to forge with our clients.”

About DASH Financial Technologies

Launched in 2011, DASH Financial Technologies is the industry’s leading capital markets technology and execution provider. DASH’s philosophy is simple: with technology, clients should be empowered to craft, analyze and refine bespoke solutions calibrated to their precise performance goals. Using the award-winning DASH360 platform, clients receive full routing and cost transparency and a comprehensive suite of tools to visualize all aspects of their orders in real time. With this emphasis on technology, DASH has become the industry’s leading provider of wholly customizable and transparent trading solutions, routing approximately 16% of the daily OCC volume. For more information go to www.DASHfinancial.com.

