Dassault Aviation: Arbitral award on a commercial dispute

Arbitral award on a commercial dispute

Saint-Cloud, France, October 25, 2017

Dassault Aviation has taken note of the arbitral award notified on October 25, 2017 in relation to a commercial dispute, mentioned in its Annual Report, between the Republic of China and a group of three French industrial companies, among which Dassault Aviation.

This award, concerning a contract signed in 1992, leads to financial findings against the companies.

The total amount of the award, including interest, is € 227 million. Dassault Aviation’s share amounts to € 134 million.

The industrial companies are considering the steps to be taken following this decision.

* * *

