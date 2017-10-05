Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights – 30 Sept 2017

DASSAULT AVIATION
French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,495,368 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault – 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|09/30/2017
|8,311,921
|
Theoretical voting rights:
Exercisable voting rights:
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fa7410b-4838-4789-9824-27bb8557fe0a
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results - October 5, 2017
- IT – Genium INET – Order Record Keeping updates – End-to-end testing available (55/17) - October 5, 2017
- AIR FRANCE – KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights at October 3, 2017 - October 5, 2017