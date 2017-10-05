Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights – 30 Sept 2017

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,495,368 euros

Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault – 75008 PARIS

RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 09/30/2017 8,311,921 Theoretical voting rights:

13,433,835 Exercisable voting rights:

13,395,235

