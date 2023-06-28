Inaugural in-person event to take place in Orlando November 7–9, focusing on IT in both K–12 and higher education

Orlando, FL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The agenda for the 2023 Tech Tactics in Education conference has been revealed. The inaugural event will offer five tracks — two for K–12, two for higher education, and one for both — spotlighting data and IT security in the “new now.”

Brought to you by the producers of two leading ed tech publications, campustechnology.com and thejournal.com, the 2023 Tech Tactics in Education conference offers hands-on learning, practical tips, and strategic discussions on critical cybersecurity issues and key data infrastructure and practices across K–12 and higher education. Access the latest thinking on current and emerging technology, data, and security trends impacting education institutions, as well as models for implementation, best practices, and strategies for effective technology leadership. If you are a technology leader in K–12 or higher education, data specialist, cybersecurity pro, or other individual charged with technology decision-making on campus, you’ll find valuable information for any experience level, team size, or institution type.

“Tech Tactics in Education brings together thought leaders in higher education and K–12 districts to share their best practices for managing data and securing campus networks in the face of growing threats against the education sector,” said Rhea Kelly, Editor-in-Chief of Campus Technology. “Attendees — decision-makers and leaders in education IT — will gain critical insights, tools, and new ideas to take back with them to their campus teams.”

The five tracks for the 2023 event include:

Leading the Way in K–12 InfoSec

Cybersecurity in Higher Education: Stay Ahead of the Storm

Transforming K–12 Learning with Data

The Data Revolution in Higher Education

Leadership and Community Building in the New Now

Tech Tactics in Education: Data and IT Security in the New Now will take place November 7–9, 2023 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, FL.

Registration for Tech Tactics in Education 2023 is open at techtacticsineducation.com.

Information on the Tech Tactics in Education Advisory Board can be found at techtacticsineducation.com/board.

About Tech Tactics in Education

Brought to you by the producers of Campus Technology and THE Journal, the Tech Tactics in Education conference offers hands-on learning, practical tips, and strategic discussions on critical cybersecurity issues and key data infrastructure and practices across K–12 and higher education. techtacticsineducation.com

