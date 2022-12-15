NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Connexin Software Inc. (“Connexin” or the “Company”) resulting from a data breach that occurred.

Background on Connexin Software Inc.

Connexin, which operates under the name Office Practicum, develops IT solutions and application software. Connexin touts Office Practicum as a “unique, results driven partner that provides the pediatric expertise as well as the pediatric-specific solutions that independent practices need to achieve improved financial and clinical outcomes.” They work with independent pediatric practices to solve business, clinical and financial problems.

What happened?

On September 13, 2022, Connexin learned that the unauthorized party that was found on their network was able to access patient data. Connexin then issued a statement notifying more than 2.2 million people that a data breach had occurred on their internal network.

Some of the patient data this breach may have included is Social Security Numbers, patient demographic information (i.e., name, address, email address, and date of birth), health insurance information, medical and treatment information, billing or claims information, and possibly information about a parent, guardian, or guarantor of patients.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of the roughly 2.2 million patients and 120 pediatric practices that may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Connexin data breach. Submit your information HERE.

