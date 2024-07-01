NEWTOWN, Pa., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (“Lurie Children’s Hospital”). Lurie Children’s Hospital learned of suspicious activity on or about January 26, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Lurie Children’s Hospital is a pediatric acute care facility in Chicago, Illinois.

What happened

On or about January 26, 2024, the Lurie Children’s Hospital discovered that its computer network was breached by a ransomware group known as Rhysida, which claims to have sold data obtained in the attack. Later, it was determined that highly sensitive personal data had been compromised. At least 791,784 individuals have been affected by this cyber-attack.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Lurie Children’s Hospital data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

