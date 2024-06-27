NEWTOWN, Pa., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by CDK Global (“CDK”). CDK learned of suspicious activity on or about June 19, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About CDK Global

Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, CDK Global is an American multinational corporation that provides data and technology to the automotive industry.

What happened

On or about June 19, 2024, CDK discovered a cyber-attack and shut down most of its systems to investigate. On the same day, CDK experienced an additional cyber-attack. This cyber-attack potentially could involve ransomware. Up to 15,000 car dealerships across North America have been affected by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the CDK data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.