NEWTOWN, Pa., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by TMX Finance Corporate Services (“TMX” or the “Company”) resulting from a data breach that occurred in early December 2022 but was not discovered until February 13, 2023. The data breach affected nearly 5 million individuals.

Background on TMX Finance Corporate Services

TMX Finance and its subsidiaries TitleMax, TitleBucks, and InstaLoan, operate a variety of lending businesses. TitleMax is a lending business operating 1,100 stores across the United States, TitleBucks is a car title loan service, and InstaLoan is a fast approval loan service for those with bad credit.

What happened?

In early December 2022, hackers breached TMX’s systems. TMX did not discover the breach until February 13, 2023, after completing an internal investigation. Personal information may have been leaked between February 3 and February 14, 2023.

Some of the customer data may have included name, date of birth, passport number, driver’s license number, federal/state identification number, tax identification number, social security number, financial account information, phone number, and email address. A copy of the class action complaint can be viewed HERE.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the TMX data breach.

