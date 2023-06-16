NEWTOWN, Pa., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Onix Group, LLC (“Onix”) resulting from a data breach that occurred between March 20 and March 27, 2023. The Company learned of suspicious activity on or about March 27, 2023, but failed to notify customers until May 26, 2023. The data breach affected nearly 2.5 million individuals. To join this class action, go HERE.

Background on Onix

Onix is a Pennsylvania based business administration provider that provides a variety of consulting and management services. Onix is affiliated with Addiction Recovery Systems, Cadia Healthcare, Physician’s Mobile X-Ray, and Onix Hospitality Group.

What happened?

On or about March 27, 2023, Onix discovered a data breach which may have included the following types of personal information: names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, and clinical information regarding their care at one of the above-listed healthcare providers.

The hacked files also contained human resources information maintained by Onix and its affiliates, including names, Social Security numbers, direct deposit information, and health plan enrollment information.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action lawsuit to secure legal remedies on behalf of individuals who may have had their sensitive personal data compromised by the Onix data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

