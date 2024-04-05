NEWTOWN, Pa., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by City of Hope, a cancer hospital and research center. City of Hope learned of suspicious activity on or about October 13, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

What happened?

On or about October 13, 2023, City of Hope detected suspicious activity on its computer systems and took immediate action to contain it. With the assistance of a cybersecurity firm, they investigated and found that hackers had accessed their IT systems and obtained copies of files, including personal information including patients’ names, contact information, email addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and driver’s licenses. City of Hope identified affected individuals during its ongoing review of data. More than 800,000 people have been affected.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the City of Hope data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

