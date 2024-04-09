NEWTOWN, Pa., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Greylock McKinnon Associates, Inc. Greylock McKinnon learned of suspicious activity on or about May 30, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

What happened?

On or about May 30, 2023, Greylock McKinnon detected unusual activity on its internal network and took action to address the situation, including consulting with third-party cybersecurity experts about the incident. Unfortunately, this data breach may have exposed the sensitive personal and Medicare data of over 341,650 individuals, including their names, dates of birth, addresses, Medicare Health Insurance Claim Numbers, Social Security numbers, and other medical information.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Greylock McKinnon data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

