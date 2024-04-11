NEWTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (“GHC-SCW”). GHC-SCW disclosed that its computer systems were hacked on January 25, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

What happened?

On or about January 25, 2024, hackers unleashed a ransomware attack on GHC-SCW’s computer network. While the ransomware attack was not successful, GHC-SCW has confirmed that the hackers were able to access confidential customer data. This data breach may have exposed sensitive personal data, including your name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, Medicare/Medicaid numbers, and Social Security number.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification from GHC-SCW, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of GHC-SCW customers who may have had their sensitive personal data compromised by the GHC-SCW data breach.

For more information, please contact:



Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.