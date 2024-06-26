The data center cooling market is driven by increasing data center investments, the surge in demand for cloud services, and the need for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Advancements in cooling technologies and growing awareness of environmental impact also boost market growth. However, high initial costs, maintenance challenges, and the complexity of integrating new cooling systems with existing infrastructure restrain the market. Regulatory compliance and limited awareness in developing regions further hinder expansion.

Lewes, Delaware, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Data Center Cooling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 30.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Data Center Cooling Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation), Asetek, Inc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Cooling Solutions, By Cooling Systems, By End-User, By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Data Center Cooling Market Overview

Increasing Data Center Investments: The data center cooling market is being driven by significant investments in data centers to accommodate the increasing demand for data processing. The demand for sophisticated cooling solutions is increasing as companies increase the capacity of their data centers to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Surge in Demand for Cloud Services: The data center cooling market is able to capitalize on the increased demand for efficient cooling systems as businesses transition to cloud-based operations. This transition is indispensable for data center operations, as it guarantees minimal delay and improves energy efficiency.

Advancements in Cooling Technologies: The data center cooling market is significantly influenced by advancements in cooling technologies, including AI-driven cooling systems and liquid cooling. These developments are appealing to data center operators due to their superior performance, reduced energy consumption, and lower operational costs.

High Initial Costs: The data center cooling market is confronted with obstacles as a result of the substantial initial investment necessary for sophisticated cooling systems. Small and medium-sized enterprises may be discouraged from adopting new technologies and expanding their market penetration due to these expenses.

Maintenance Challenges: The data center cooling market is hindered by the complexity and expense of maintaining sophisticated cooling systems. Companies may be discouraged from upgrading their cooling infrastructure due to the potential for outages and frequent maintenance requirements, which can have a negative impact on operational efficiency.

Complex Integration with Existing Infrastructure: Creating a barrier in the data center cooling market, the integration of novel cooling solutions with existing data center infrastructure can be a major challenge. Compatibility issues, potential disruptions, and the necessity of extensive modifications can impede the adoption of innovative cooling technologies.

Geographic Dominance:

The data center cooling market is dominated by North America as a result of its significant investments in IT and cloud services, high concentration of data centers, and advanced technological infrastructure. The implementation of advanced cooling solutions is also influenced by the region’s stringent energy efficiency regulations. Furthermore, the market’s dominant position in North America is influenced by the presence of significant technology companies and the ongoing advancements in cooling technologies, which serve as benchmarks for global standards.

Data Center Cooling Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation), Asetek, Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Data Center Cooling Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Data Center Cooling Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Data Center Cooling Market into Cooling Solutions, Cooling Systems, End-User, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Center Cooling Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Data Center Cooling Market, by Cooling Solutions Precision Air Conditioning (PAC) Chilled Water Systems Direct Expansion (DX) Cooling Evaporative Cooling Free Cooling



Data Center Cooling Market, by Cooling Systems Room-Based Cooling Systems Rack-Based Cooling Systems Row-Based Cooling Systems



Data Center Cooling Market, by End-User Enterprise Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Hyperscale Data Centers



Data Center Cooling Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



