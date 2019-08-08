Breaking News
Home / Top News / Data Center Equipment CAPEX for the US Hyperscalers Returns to Growth in 2Q19; Commodity Price Declines Remain in Compute and Storage while Networking Grows Robustly

Data Center Equipment CAPEX for the US Hyperscalers Returns to Growth in 2Q19; Commodity Price Declines Remain in Compute and Storage while Networking Grows Robustly

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a newly released report issued by founding analysts of 650 Group, US Hyperscaler Cloud market revenue grew 25% Y/Y in 2Q19 while CAPEX used for DC Equipment returned to growth with mid-teen Y/Y results.

650 Group’s Cloud Report covers Colocation, IaaS, SaaS, and Search & Social.

2Q19 Highlights:

  • Data Center Capital Equipment Expenditures grew over 15% Y/Y
  • Tier 2 Cloud providers shifting some spend away from their own buildouts and towards US Hyperscalers
  • Facebook lowered 2019 CAPEX projection for the second straight quarter
  • Microsoft Azure continues to gain on Amazon AWS in the IaaS market
  • White Box Switching, led by Accton, shows strongest Y/Y growth since 2017
  • DRAM pricing continued to decline significantly on a sequential basis; capacity continued to surge
  • AMD continues to grow market share in the Cloud

The Cloud report includes CAPEX studies for the Colocation, IaaS, SaaS, and Search and Social Media markets including a unique look at spending specifically for data center equipment. Going beyond just Cloud revenue, the report provides a unique look into where and how the largest Cloud providers deploy equipment. In the report, you can see the trend towards more CAPEX spending occurring in IaaS as many SaaS providers choose IaaS instead of building out their own infrastructure.

“2Q19 Cloud results rebounded strongly albeit with very mixed results,” said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Strong networking growth in 2Q19 remained 100 Gbps dominated with minimal 400 Gbps shipments. Strong commodity price declines remained in parts of the supply chain. Our forecast projections for the remainder of 2019 and early 2020 remain unchanged as we analyzed results and continue to expect uneven CAPEX growth amongst the US hyperscalers for the remainder of the year.”

About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research.

Gregory Cross
Public Relations
650 Group
[email protected]
925 413 5327

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.