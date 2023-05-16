Data Center Immersion Cooling Industry size is expected to register 15% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the rapid AI and IoT adopting deployment in cooling solutions.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Center Immersion Cooling Market is expected to cross USD 4 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Data center immersion cooling industry size is expanding on account of rising investments in green data centers. In January 2023, Hanwha Solutions and SKS Credit, an ESG professional manager (PEF), inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of data centers and logistical hubs that are connected to innovative and renewable energy sources.

Green data centers use renewable energy sources, consume less energy, and emit fewer carbon emissions to have as little of an impact on the environment as possible. Data centers can achieve these objectives by drastically decreasing their energy usage and increasing their overall efficiency with the use of a critical technology called immersion cooling.

Use of two-phase cooling systems across remote edge data centers

In terms of type, the data center immersion cooling market share from the two-phase cooling segment will record over 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Two-phase cooling systems are made to use liquid coolants to remove heat from IT equipment. The introduction of two-phase cooling systems is driven by the rising demand for edge computing. In remote or edge data centers where typical cooling methods might not be practical owing to space or infrastructure limitations, two-phase cooling systems might be used.

Preference for non-fluorocarbon based fluids to reduce environmental impact

On the basis of cooling fluid, the data center immersion cooling industry share from the fluorocarbons-based fluid segment will reach over USD 330 million by 2032. Attributed to the worries about their effects on the environment, fluorocarbon-based fluids are not frequently employed as coolants for data center immersion cooling.

It is a class of greenhouse gas recognized for its high global warming potential (GWP). As a result, there is a growing trend toward more environmentally friendly coolants in the market for data center immersion cooling, such as mineral oils or synthetic fluids with less environmental impact.

Rise in the use of immersion cooling systems in supercomputers

Based on end-use, the data center immersion cooling market share from the supercomputing segment is expected to record over 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. High-performance computing applications that need a lot of processing power and produce a lot of data frequently use supercomputers. Larger and more potent supercomputing infrastructure is therefore required, which raises the demand for creative and effective cooling techniques like immersion cooling.

The usage of edge computing brings computer resources closer to where data is generated and consumed. By offering a more effective approach to cool computing resources in remote areas where conventional air-cooling technologies may not be feasible, immersion cooling can play a significant role in enabling edge computing.

Demand for data center cooling systems in the Asia Pacific

Geographically, the Asia Pacific data center immersion cooling industry size is anticipated to cross USD 1 billion by 2032. Since the region is home to some of the biggest and fastest-growing data center marketplaces in the world, such as China, Japan, and India, it is expected that the Asia Pacific data center immersion cooling market would expand.

There is a growing need for cutting-edge cooling solutions that may help to increase efficiency and lower operating costs as these markets continue to grow. Furthermore, the area is undergoing rapid digital change as an increasing number of companies and organizations move their operations online. Data centers and related cooling technologies are in high demand due to the substantial rise in data collection and storage that is being caused by this.

Competitive sphere of the global data center immersion cooling market

Major companies operating in the global data center immersion cooling market are Green Revolution Cooling, DCX Liquid Cooling Company, Asperitas, Midas Immersion Cooling, 3M, LiquidCool Solutions, Vertiv, Submer, Bitfury Group Limited, and Fujitsu. Many companies are working on the development of the global market via collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships. For instance, in March 2023, Green Mountain and energy provider KMW inked a contract to build a 54 MW data center site in Mainz, which is 30 kilometers from Frankfurt. Both corporations will own an equal stake in the joint venture. High sustainability standards will be followed in the operation of the data center, which will be fueled by renewable energy sources from KMW’s portfolio.

