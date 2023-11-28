BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class liquid biopsy platform, announces that data supporting the use of its platform to determine HER2 status in patients with metastatic breast cancer will be presented at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The meeting will be held December 5-9 in San Antonio, TX.

Determination of HER2 status is a critical predictive biomarker for patients with breast cancer, given the availability of highly effective anti-HER2 therapies. However, assessing HER2 status today requires an invasive tissue biopsy, and such biopsies can be challenging to obtain as the disease progresses. Data to be presented support the prospect of determining HER2 status from a simple blood draw and highlight a significant opportunity to advance the standard of care.

Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Liquid biopsy determination of HER2 status in breast cancer: results from a novel epigenomic platform

Presentation Number: PS06-07

Poster Session Date/Time: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CT

Lead Author: Heather A. Parsons, MD, MPH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

About Precede Biosciences’ Liquid Biopsy Technology

Development and clinical use of precision medicines have been hampered by challenges in accessing, analyzing, and integrating actionable biological and clinical data. The result, all too often, has been a “trial and error” approach to both developing medicines and to treating patients in practice.

Precede’s genome-wide platform addresses the need to have resolution into the activation status of the disease-defining genes and pathways that drive response and non-response to therapy from a simple blood test. Using sophisticated and proprietary molecular biology and machine learning, Precede profiles circulating chromatin and the DNA methylome from 1mL of plasma, giving access to a dynamic and feature-rich space of ~20K gene promoters, ~1M gene enhancers, and ~50K CpG islands.

Precede’s platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers at www.precede.bio . Precede is also using its platform to develop blood-based tests for precision use of cancer medicines in practice, medicines that are associated with the need for invasive tissue-based tests.

About Precede Biosciences

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn .

