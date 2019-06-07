Breaking News
Home / Top News / Data Facts Expands Sales Team with Addition of Tom Kathman

Data Facts Expands Sales Team with Addition of Tom Kathman

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Background screening provider Data Facts recently announced another expansion of their sales team.

Memphis TN, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Facts Expands Sales Team with Addition of Tom Kathman

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced another expansion of their sales team. Industry veteran Tom Kathman accepted a position as Senior National Account Executive for the Background Screening Division.

Kathman, who possesses a great deal of experience in marketing background screening and drug screening solutions to all types of industries, will be instrumental in widening the company’s geographic footprint and building business in a variety of verticals.

Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Director of Sales for the Background Screening Division, comments. “Tom is a powerhouse of experience and knowledge and we are excited for him to use his skills to further build our client base. We know he is going to forge strong relationships and help our clients with their background screening solutions so they can make the most informed hiring decisions possible.”

Tom is confident his new position will be a great fit. “I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen from Data Facts so far. Their commitment to technology and their ability to serve their clients with customizable solutions and professional, attentive support is unmatched in the industry. I’m excited to bring my skills to the table to help build new and strengthen existing client relationships.”

Tom will be responsible for promoting Data Facts’ suite of background screening, drug screening, and post-hire monitoring solutions to large employers across the United States.

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions provide clients with innovative, next generation technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of their client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with
Data Facts.

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business, and in 2018 was ranked by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.  

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, visit the company website, follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening, connect with them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to their background screening blog.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.