Background screening provider Data Facts recently announced another expansion of their sales team.

Memphis TN, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Facts Expands Sales Team with Addition of Tom Kathman

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions , recently announced another expansion of their sales team. Industry veteran Tom Kathman accepted a position as Senior National Account Executive for the Background Screening Division.

Kathman, who possesses a great deal of experience in marketing background screening and drug screening solutions to all types of industries, will be instrumental in widening the company’s geographic footprint and building business in a variety of verticals.

Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Director of Sales for the Background Screening Division, comments. “Tom is a powerhouse of experience and knowledge and we are excited for him to use his skills to further build our client base. We know he is going to forge strong relationships and help our clients with their background screening solutions so they can make the most informed hiring decisions possible.”

Tom is confident his new position will be a great fit. “I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen from Data Facts so far. Their commitment to technology and their ability to serve their clients with customizable solutions and professional, attentive support is unmatched in the industry. I’m excited to bring my skills to the table to help build new and strengthen existing client relationships.”

Tom will be responsible for promoting Data Facts’ suite of background screening, drug screening, and post-hire monitoring solutions to large employers across the United States.

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions provide clients with innovative, next generation technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of their client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with

Data Facts.

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business, and in 2018 was ranked by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.