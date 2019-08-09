Breaking News
Data Facts Welcomes Roy Stocking to Lending Team

Memphis, TN, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Memphis, TN: Data Facts, a national lending solutions provider, proudly announces an important addition to their Lending Division Sales Team. Roy Stocking has accepted his role as Senior National Account Executive for the Lending Division.  

In his new role, Stocking is responsible for the development and management of regional accounts across much of the U.S. With nearly 25 years of dedication to the mortgage industry, he has a profound knowledge of the field, and understands it from many perspectives.

“For me, choosing Data Facts wasn’t a difficult decision,” says Stocking, “from the outset, it was clear that this company takes the time to focus on each lender individually to ensure customer satisfaction, and that’s where I want to continue my career.”

Prior to joining Data Facts, Roy served on the national accounts team for a leading provider of consumer reporting services, ultimately becoming Western Regional Sales Manager. Before this, he served as a loan officer at a regional bank, where he developed the skills necessary for a career of service to the mortgage industry.

Data Facts’ Sales Manager, Rory Tipton, is pleased to have Roy as the latest addition to his team. “Roy brings with him a vast knowledge of lending solutions, and we’re confident that his level of expertise will help us continue to delight our clients in the markets we serve.”

Roy is based in California, and plans to expand Data Facts’ national footprint on the West Coast.

About Data Facts

Data Facts offers a full-circle portfolio of lending solutions that help lending professionals make sound decisions and maximize efficiencies.  Employees are 100% U.S. based and data is never off-shored.  By utilizing innovative technology, seamless LOS integrations, and their ability to create customized, flexible solutions, they help clients close more loans faster and easier.

The company sustains a SOC 2 certification, is actively involved with various MBA chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business and is a member of the National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA).

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, visit the company website, follow them on Twitter at @dflending, connect with them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to their lending solutions blog. 

