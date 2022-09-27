Data Integration Platform Dataddo Launches First-Ever Free Plan with No Extraction Limits

Breaking News
Plan lowers barrier to innovation by enabling businesses to familiarize employees with analytics operations before investing in paid tools

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dataddo, an SaaS startup that provides an automated, no-code data integration platform, today announced the launch of its Free plan—the first-ever free data integration plan with no extraction limits. This is a no-investment way for any professional, regardless of technical skill, to access and start working with data from disparate sources. The plan comes as a response to company cultural obstacles that hinder adoption of data initiatives within organizations across industries, such as low data literacy.

For at least the last five years, the grand majority of leading companies across industries has been investing in data initiatives, with the percentage today being as high as 97%. Yet only 26.5% of these companies claim to actually be data-driven.

Mounting evidence suggests that the main reason for this discrepancy is company culture, meaning both lack of executive buy-in on initiatives and lack of employee confidence in data skills. In a recent survey by Accenture of 9,000 employees from companies across industries, nearly three quarters of respondents (74%) claimed to feel “overwhelmed or unhappy when working with data.” This is critical because, as Gartner states, “the real drivers of [data-driven culture] are the people.”

Dataddo’s Free plan aims to help businesses overcome these obstacles by making it easier for them to share data and familiarize employees with visualization tools before investing in paid tools. The plan is the first free data integration plan on the market that puts no cap on extraction limits, and it can be used for an unlimited period of time.

Under the plan, subscribers can access any ten of Dataddo’s 200+ connectors and automate the synchronization of any volume of marketing, sales, financial, and other cloud data to up to three dashboarding applications and/or Google Sheets weekly. The company offers a growing library of free templates for popular dashboarding applications, enabling professionals with any level of data skill to start analyzing immediately.

The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with all major data privacy laws around the globe, including ISO 27001, GDPR for Europe, CCPA and HIPAA in the US, LGPD for Brazil, POPIA for South Africa, and more.

CONTACT: Jack Zagorski
+420 722 468 465
jack.zagorski@dataddo.com

