Data News Nordic #2017 – 12: Nasdaq Nordic introduces new market segments for instruments classified as Securitized Derivatives on Nasdaq First North

14 mins ago

Markets Impacted:   Nasdaq® Nordic Fixed Income markets

Products Impacted: Nordic Fixed Income

 

What you need to know:

Products classified as Securitized Derivatives are anticipated to be transferred to a new segment of Nasdaq First North effective on December 18, 2017.

A subset of structured products traded on the fixed income markets of Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm in Genium INET are classified as securitized derivatives in accordance with MiFIR and MiFID II. The products in question are leverage certificates such as market warrants. MiFIR stipulates that transactions in securitized derivatives must be cleared by a CCP when traded on a regulated market.

When will the new market segments be introduced?

As a consequence, the instruments are planned to be transferred to the multilateral trading facility Nasdaq First North, operated by Nasdaq Nordic on December 18, 2017.

The transfer will be replicated in External Test System 3 and be available for testing from December 5, 2017.

 

What market segments are affected?

 

Affected Markets in Genium INET

Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID
STO Structured products Units XSTO 167 666
STO Structured Products XSTO 130 586
STO Structured Products NOK XSTO 186 786
HEL Structured Products xxx XHEL 185 722

 

New Market segments 

Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID
STO FN Leverage Products FNSE 176 830
HEL FN Leverage Products FNFI 184 832

   

Products that are currently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm will be transferred to a new segment of Nasdaq First North Stockholm and products listed on Nasdaq Helsinki will be transferred to a new segment of Nasdaq First North Helsinki. The transfer is subject to certain regulatory requirements such as rulebook approvals.

Members who have access to the current affected markets will have the same access to the new markets. The Instrument identifiers will remain the same. 

Here you can find the Genium INET notice.

 

Where can I find additional information? 

For further details please contact:  [email protected]

 

