Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of December 08, 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-11 12:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of December 08, 2017

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 33,5255 0 10,018 340043,409 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,3502 11,9096 976,9113 336244,88 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 41,0044 389,9837 94,432 860754,8622 INVL Baltic Fund 39,4873 1709,561048 57,587553 318882,672591

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com