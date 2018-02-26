Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of February 23, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-26 12:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of February 23, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,3794 0 154,2209 333939,3047 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,895 4327,7138 113,7 442457,9137 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,9469 110,3476 2428,6633 1076412,407 INVL Baltic Fund 39,5648 953,52662 592,9803 223526,416350

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com