Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of January 09, 2018

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of January 09, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 35,1529 166,6201 60,3166 339133,7973 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 32,0427 685,2653 154,5537 450195,5634 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 41,1729 18,7211 223,6656 1059962,901 INVL Baltic Fund 39,7467 350,137742 3309,761418 265786,774368

