Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of January 09, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-10 12:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of January 09, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|35,1529
|166,6201
|60,3166
|339133,7973
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|32,0427
|685,2653
|154,5537
|450195,5634
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|41,1729
|18,7211
|223,6656
|1059962,901
|INVL Baltic Fund
|39,7467
|350,137742
|3309,761418
|265786,774368
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
