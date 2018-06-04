Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of June 01, 2018

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of June 01, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,5464 174,3464 5,2762 329747,8436 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 30,3514 148,2633 1146,2514 408439,109 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,1256 1054,1898 0 1039176,69 INVL Baltic Fund 39,9582 132,194393 1051,909852 238827,632188

