Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of June 01, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-06-04 12:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of June 01, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|31,5464
|174,3464
|5,2762
|329747,8436
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|30,3514
|148,2633
|1146,2514
|408439,109
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,1256
|1054,1898
|0
|1039176,69
|INVL Baltic Fund
|39,9582
|132,194393
|1051,909852
|238827,632188
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
