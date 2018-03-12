Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 09, 2018

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 09, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,4557 0 0 334039,6513 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,4499 78,0848 101,0483 441478,5544 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,9098 652,3429 855,0035 1086781,671 INVL Baltic Fund 40,0181 2180,57579 0 232355,166209

