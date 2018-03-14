Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 13, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-14 12:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 13, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,5022 262,0413 219,9555 333944,9891 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,6993 294,1009 29,3591 441474,0278 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,9107 3065,7366 239,2995 1088613,683 INVL Baltic Fund 40,0064 292,090265 1927,700433 230668,745010

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com