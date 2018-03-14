Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 13, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-14 12:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 13, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|34,5022
|262,0413
|219,9555
|333944,9891
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|31,6993
|294,1009
|29,3591
|441474,0278
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,9107
|3065,7366
|239,2995
|1088613,683
|INVL Baltic Fund
|40,0064
|292,090265
|1927,700433
|230668,745010
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CURO Group, Golar LNG Partners LP, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Kinross Gold, Enerplus, and ManTech International — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results - March 14, 2018
- Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar - March 14, 2018
- New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, Mercury, Canadian National Railway, and Bank of Nova Scotia — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production - March 14, 2018