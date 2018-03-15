Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 14, 2018

Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 14, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 34,3365 0 0 333944,9891 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,0654 32,617 240,9096 441265,7352 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 40,9093 97,027 154,1674 1088556,543 INVL Baltic Fund 40,0279 653,882916 115,180925 231207,447001

INVL Asset Management UAB

Tel. (+370) 700 55 959

www.invl.com