Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of March 14, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-15 12:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of March 14, 2018
|Fund
|Unit price, EUR
|Issued units
|Redeemed units
|Total number of issued units
|INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund
|34,3365
|0
|0
|333944,9891
|INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund
|31,0654
|32,617
|240,9096
|441265,7352
|INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund
|40,9093
|97,027
|154,1674
|1088556,543
|INVL Baltic Fund
|40,0279
|653,882916
|115,180925
|231207,447001
INVL Asset Management UAB
Tel. (+370) 700 55 959
www.invl.com
